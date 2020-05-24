Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Buys $99,200.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio purchased 16,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCRN stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 million, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

