American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AAT stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 726,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.