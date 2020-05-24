Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Masco by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

