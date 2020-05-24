NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 808,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NWE opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

