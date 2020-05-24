First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,866 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $59,642,000. AXA raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,562 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 162,559 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Globus Medical stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.