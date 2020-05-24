Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

