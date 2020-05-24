First Trust Advisors LP Sells 297,312 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $198.59 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

