First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 413,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Echostar worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,634,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,132,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $26,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 239,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.70. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

