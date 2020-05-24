First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

