First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,618 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of H & R Block worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

