First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $165.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.