First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,716 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.