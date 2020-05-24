First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,498,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

