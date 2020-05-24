First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Foot Locker worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,234 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE:FL opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

