First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,220 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Landstar System worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

