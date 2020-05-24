First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,239 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 82,385 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

