First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,321 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

