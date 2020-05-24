First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Genpact worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Genpact by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 210,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

G stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.