FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:FCN opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

