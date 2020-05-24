First Trust Advisors LP Sells 88,719 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Macy’s worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009,260 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

