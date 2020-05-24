First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

