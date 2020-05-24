Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 152.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,443 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 736.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 139,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $8.50 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EB. SunTrust Banks raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

