Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 744.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,533 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.