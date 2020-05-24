First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $182.77 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

