First Trust Advisors LP Sells 237,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

