First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Employers worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 30,310 shares of company stock worth $890,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.