First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

