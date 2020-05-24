Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 851,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

