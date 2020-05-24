First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 116,878 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.