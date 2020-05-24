First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191,035 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 97.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

