First Trust Advisors LP Sells 601,295 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601,295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

RSG stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.