First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.46 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Synovus Financial worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 301,469 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of SNV opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.