First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,918 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of Benefitfocus worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.69 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

