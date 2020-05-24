First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.58 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of JEF opened at $13.25 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

