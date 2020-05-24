First Trust Advisors LP Buys 28,651 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

CVB Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.71. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

