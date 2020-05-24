First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of TopBuild worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,207,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.