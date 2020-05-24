First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Premier worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Premier by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

