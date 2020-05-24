First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

