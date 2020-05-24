First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,534 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Oshkosh by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CSFB decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE OSK opened at $65.66 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

