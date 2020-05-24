BosValen Asset Management Ltd Takes $6.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

