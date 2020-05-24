Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TCF National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

TCF National Bank grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

