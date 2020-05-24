First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 306,977 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 59.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 724,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 59,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

