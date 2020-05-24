First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.64 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,866 Shares of Globus Medical Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,866 Shares of Globus Medical Inc
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 297,312 Shares of Clorox Co
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 297,312 Shares of Clorox Co
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Echostar Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Echostar Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,618 Shares of H & R Block Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,618 Shares of H & R Block Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report