First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.64 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

