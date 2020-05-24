Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1,908.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Polaris Industries worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

PII stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

