Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

