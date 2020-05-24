First Trust Advisors LP Sells 29,910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $812,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

