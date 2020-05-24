Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 223,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

