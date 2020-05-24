First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Floor & Decor worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Fung acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

