Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

NYSE PB opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

