Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,610 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Howard Hughes worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 89.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 164,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BWS Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.90 per share, with a total value of $249,692.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

